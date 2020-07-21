Ukraine: Armed Man Hijacks Bus In Northwestern Area, Takes 20 People Hostage

An armed man has hijacked a bus and took at least 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Police said on July 21. The law enforcement officials have sealed off the central area of Lutsk which is a city 400 kilometres west of Kyiv. The Facebook statement by the police said that the assailant is armed and is also carrying explosives and the man has revealed his frustration with the ‘Ukraine’s system’ on his social media pages. While the police are trying to get in touch with the man, the operational plan ′′ hostage ′′ is introduced in the region. Prior to the hijacking of the bus, the unidentified man had posted a video carrying a machine gun on social network website.

Zelensky said the bus is 'damaged'

Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zeklensky has said in his Facebook statement that the man took control of the bust at 9:25 AM (local time) and that "gunshots have been heard, and the bus is damaged". He also said that measures are being put in to control the unprecedented situation without any casualties.

Ukrainian President said, "Alarming news from Lutsk. In the morning, at 9:25, a citizen who informed that he had seized a bus with hostages. Shots were heard, bus was damaged. Currently, the police operation ′′ hostage ′′ has been introduced, and the SBU has introduced the Boomerang plan. It is done to make the situation settled without victims. Holding the progress of events under personal control."

Image: @censor_net/Twitter