Ukraine Def Min Asks Military Support From Canada, US And UK; 'signal Russia You're Here'

In view of the US intelligence warnings about the possible Ukrainian invasion as Russia amasses troops on the volatile frontier with Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged NATO, and military forces of Canada, the US and Britain to send additional troops, more reconnaissance flights, and warships in the Black Sea. In an interview with POLITICO via a videoconference from his office in Kyiv, Shmyhal said that ensuring stepping up military troop presence and the maritime warships of the NATO alliance and other partners and allies in the Black Sea would be a “very strong signal” to Moscow.

The latter also appealed to the partner countries to boost the intelligence and deploy more fighter aircraft on the border with Russian, particularly in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea. Canada, the United States, and Britain should jointly and swiftly provide military support to Ukraine in its standoff with Russia, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov separately told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

US, UK, Canada flags should be flying around Kyiv's territories: Def Min

Ukraine's defence minister reportedly said that it was more important now to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching a military offensive against Kyiv or else it will be “too late after.” It is also being reported that Canada, the US, and Britain are more willing to challenge Kremlin over its military assertiveness, while some European countries such as Germany and France were exceedingly ‘hesitant’ due to their trade and economic relations with Moscow.

Zelensky appointed minister, however, urged Ukraine’s “ Anglo-Saxon allies” to act outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and boost military cooperation with Kyiv. Ukraine has asked its allies to provide more weapons and military support as its forces are “combat ready”.

“Together with United Kingdom guys, with the United States guys, in bilateral platforms, three flags – the flag of Canada, the flag of the United States, and the flag of UK – should be flying around these territories. It would also be a good sign for the Russians – that you are here,” the Ukrainian defense minister said in an interview with The Globe and Mail, after a meeting with Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre who visited Kyiv this week.

As the military threat from Moscow grows, Ukraine has scrambled to bolster its own air defence, naval, and electronic warfare capabilities. Ukraine, at this crucial hour, needs a “quick response” from its allies and partner, Reznikov said in the interview, noting that the country lacked sufficient anti-aircraft missiles, weaponry, modern warplanes, and naval aircraft as well as electronic jamming equipment to face the Russian threat. “You have a training program with us in Ukraine. I think we can expand it. Instead of having 50 [military] instructors, send 500 instructors,” he told Canadian authorities, referring to 200-soldier Canadian training mission Operation Unifier headquartered in Yavoriv, Ukraine.

Deploy these troops where Russia can see them, Reznikov reportedly requested, adding that Canadian military instructors must be mobilized to Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa, and Zminiy Island in eastern and southern Ukraine in the frontline positions.

Image: AP