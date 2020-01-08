Ukraine International Airlines Suspends All Operation In And Out Of Tehran After Crash

Ukraine International Airlines released a statement on January 8 confirming that all the 176 passengers aboard the aircraft are declared dead. It added that the airline has suspended all flight operations in and out of Iran. The statement said that, "the airline while operating flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv disappeared from the radars just after few minutes it took off from Tehran International Airport". The statement further added that, "the aircraft departed from Tehran International Airport at 6:10am (Iran local time)." According to the previous data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members aboard the flight. The UIA officials are currently clarifying the exact number of passengers aboard, the statement read.

READ: Ukraine President Calls For An End To Speculation Over Tehran Plane Crash

Ukraine International Airlines issued a press statement on the #PS752 accident: pic.twitter.com/uvE6F0QEI8 — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) January 8, 2020

Passenger list to be posted on airline's website

It further said that, "Passenger list will be posted on airline's website after final confirmation of their presence on board of the aircraft". The airline expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and added that they will do everything to support the relatives of the victims. The airline said that, "The flight was operated on a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft. The aircraft was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer. The last scheduled maintenance of the aircraft took place on January 6, 2020." The UIA added that the airline was in close cooperation with the aviation authorities and put all efforts to determine the causes of the accident. The statement added that, "The airline will be contacting the relatives of the passengers, providing all possible assistance in the current situation."

READ: BIG: Ukraine International Airlines Reveals That Crashed Aircraft Was Checked 2 Days Ago

Further investigation to take place

The statement added that, "Further investigation will be conducted with the involvement of the aviation authorities of Ukraine, Iran, representatives of the Boeing manufacturer, the airline and the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine." "The airline will inform about the progress of the investigation and the causes of the tragic event as soon as they are identified."

A press briefing took place for media representatives at the conference hall of Boryspil International Airport on Wednesday at 10am (Iran local time).

READ: Ukraine Leader Warns Against 'speculation' After Plane Crash

READ: 'Shocked, Saddened': Ashok Gehlot After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran Killing Over 170