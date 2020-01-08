Ukraine President Calls For An End To Speculation Over Tehran Plane Crash

After a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in Iran on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for an end to speculation over the reason behind the plane crash. Many rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the connection of the current US-Iran impasse to the UIA plane crash.

Revealing that all passengers and crew members on board were believed to have died, he expressed his condolences to their family members. Moreover, he cut short his Oman visit and is on the way back to Ukraine.

Read: Amid Soleimani Killing, China Dials Russia And Condemns US' Military Adventurism

On Facebook, the Ukrainian President said, "I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed theories about the crash. According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members are dead. Our embassy is verifying information on the circumstances of the tragedy and the lists of the dead. My condolences to the families of passengers and crew members."

Read: IRGC Announces Iran's Revenge Attack Against 'Great Satan' US At Qasem Soleimani's Funeral

Statement of Ukraine International Airlines

According to a statement from the Ukraine International Airlines, the flight took off from the Tehran International airport at 6.10 am local time. Approximately 167 passengers and 9 crew members were on board. The flight was operated on a Boeing 737-800 NG flight.

Furthermore, it stated that the incident will be investigated by aviation authorities of Iran and Ukraine, representatives of manufacturer Boeing, the airline and the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian embassy in Iran, the plane had crashed due to engine failure rather than an act of terrorism.

Read: Death Toll Stands At 50, Multiple Injured In Stampede During Soleimani's Funeral Procession

Iran-US tensions

The tensions between Iran and the US have escalated after the latter's air raid killed General Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. He was considered by many as the second most powerful figure in Iran. After vowing revenge for Soleimani's killing, Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing thousands of US troops on Wednesday. While the US has not confirmed any casualties, Iranian state television claimed that at least 80 Americans were killed in the airstrike.

Read: Javad Zarif Tweets Pics Of Iraqis Paying Tribute To Soleimani Just After Baghdad Strikes