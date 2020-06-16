Ukraine Reports 656 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Tally Rises To 31,810

Health Ministry of Ukraine reportedly on June 16 said that the country has reported 656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its total tally to 31,810 in the past 24 hours. The ministry added that the country is witnessing an incremental rise in new cases. According to the reports, the country recorded its highest ever COVID-19 cases on Saturday with about 753 new cases. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reportedly said at a media briefing that 656 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours and 12 fatalities have been recorded. He also added that 171 patients have recovered from the virulent virus.

With the support of @EUDelegationUA, @WHO in #Ukraine and in cooperation with @PHCofUkraine trainings on PPE usage were held in more than 200 health care facilities. The trainings were conducted by @ICRC_ua volunteers and specialists of regional laboratory centers of @MoH_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/WCCBDSuM9T — WHO Ukraine (@WHOUkraine) June 4, 2020

Gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools will open in Ukraine on June,1. Among the main recommendations of the Ministry of Health regarding the work of such institutions and their use: thermal screening at the entrance, limited attendance, use of personal protective equipment. pic.twitter.com/Xnffk8TYGJ — Ministry of Health of Ukraine (@MoH_Ukraine) June 1, 2020

First lady tests positive

Meanwhile, marking first high profile coronavirus case in the country, Ukraine's first lady and wife of President Zelenskiy on June 12 revealed that she had tested positive for the virus. Taking to Instagram, Olena Zelenska wrote that while her husband and children have tested negative, it has been confirmed that she had been infected with the coronavirus. Elaborating further she wrote, that she was "feeling good" and was receiving outpatient treatment. In addition, she also revealed that she was under quarantine to safeguard her family's health. The Ukrainian government started gradually easing lockdown restrictions in late May with the resumption of public transportation and the reopening of malls and gyms.

Image: AP