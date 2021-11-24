Ukraine Upgrades Naval Security Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the former has deployed naval patrol boats in waters of the Sea of Azov-- a sea in Eastern Europe connecting the Black Sea by the narrow Strait of Kerch, CNN reported. Citing Commander Ivan Ovchar, the American media outlet, said his ship's mission was meant to defend and maintain the sovereignty of Ukraine. According to Ovchars, the country has geared its defence system after receiving various intelligence inputs about a possible attack on Ukraine. Also, the Navy commander indicated he got inputs from some of the major intelligence agencies based in the United States. However, when the American broadcast asked the Commander to reveal the name of the intelligence agencies, he refused, citing security reasons.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has expressed concerns about the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and appealed to the nations to resolve the issues through diplomatic channels.

"We don't know what President Vladimir Putin's intentions are, but we do know what's happened in the past," CNN quoted Blinken as saying during a trip to Senegal.

Notably, he was referring to past Russian military incursions on neighbouring countries. "We do know the playbook of trying to cite some illusory provocation from Ukraine or any other country and then using that as an excuse to do what Russia's planning to do all along," added Blinken.

United States also gears its forces to counter any military operations

Earlier on Tuesday, citing its sources, CNN said that the United States is also gearing its forces to counter any military operations from the Russian side. In an exclusive report, CNN said some air defence systems, such as stinger missiles and Mi-17 helicopters, are also under consideration by the US Defence Department. Meanwhile, noting that deployment of additional assistance to Ukraine could "further heighten tensions" with Moscow, retired Lt. Col. Cedric Leighton told CNN that the Javelin anti-tank missiles are "quite effective" against the T-80 tanks positioned by Russians along the Ukrainian border.

Russia calls US-media reports 'targeted information campaign'

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied a report of potential invasion into Ukrainian territory and called the US 'alarmist'. On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow has been subjected to a 'targeted information campaign' by US-based media and this is fuelling tensions in the area. "Kyiv itself is building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces. Kyiv is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons," Sputnik reported, quoting Peskov. Meanwhile, the Russian foreign intelligence service, the SVR's head of press bureau Sergei Ivanov, has also pushed back on the US' warnings about a potential attack, dubbing them 'absolutely false'.

