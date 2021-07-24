UN Aims To Help 1 Billion People After Adopting First Resolution On Vision

The United Nations General Assembly passed its first-ever resolution on vision this Friday, urging its 193-member nations to ensure that everyone in their countries has access to eye care, as part of a global effort to help at least 1.1 billion people with vision impairment who do not currently have access to eye care, get the same by 2030.

Bangladesh, Antigua and Ireland sponsor "Vision for Everyone"

The world body unanimously endorsed the “Vision for Everyone” resolution, which was sponsored by Bangladesh, Antigua and Ireland and co-sponsored by nearly 100 countries. It calls for a “whole-of-government approach to eye care” in developing countries. It also urges international financial institutions and donors to offer targeted funding, particularly to poor countries, in order to address the growing impact of eyesight loss on economic and social development.

The resolution states that “at least 2 billion people are living with vision impairment or blindness and 1.1 billion people have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed. Global eye care needs are projected to increase substantially, with half the global population expected to be living with vision impairment by 2050.”

Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh's United Nations Ambassador, proposed the resolution, emphasising its first-ever focus on vision and dubbing it historic. “A long-overdue recognition of the central role that healthy vision plays in human life and for sustainable development,” she said.

Over 90% of the 1.1 billion people with vision loss live in low- and middle-income nations, with women and girls accounting for 55 per cent of blind people. According to Fatima, blindness costs the world economy a stunning sum of $411 billion in productivity each year. Access to eye care services can boost household expenditure per capita by 88 per cent, as well as enhance the chances of finding paid work by 10%.

While resolutions of the General Assembly are not legally enforceable, they do represent worldwide sentiment. Fatima also believes the assembly must emphasise the United Nations' "unambiguous commitment to providing proper eye care facilities for everyone, everywhere, to prevent circumstances that might lead to significant and permanent harm."

Hong Kong philanthropist describes the resolution as 'big milestone'

James Chen, a Hong Kong philanthropist and founder of the Clearly campaign to promote global vision, described the resolution as "a big milestone" and "a key step" towards achieving the United Nations' aims. With such commitment from governments and non-governmental groups, Chen, chairman of the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, believes that “glasses are affordable, and their distribution is solvable,” and that the ambitious United Nations 2030 target can be accomplished.

(Inputs from AP News)