UN Urged By International Community To Probe Human Rights Violations In Xinjiang

While recently the world’s attention has steered towards the reports of voluntary education and training camps of the ethnic minority Uyghur community in China’s Xinjiang province, in addition to other human rights abuses, the international community has elevated pressure on the UN to probe into the matter. The international community has urged the UN investigative bodies to take action against the relentless oppression of Uighur Muslims and the mass annihilation of minorities, which the CCP cited as “homogenization”.

A write-up on patreon.com, as cited by news agency ANI, insisted that the UN must probe into the violations of human rights. It said, “Faced with blatant denial of the charges by China, human rights groups and governments alike are seeking a United Nations resolution listing out the steps China has to necessarily take to check the Uighur genocide or face action.”

Further, the document accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of “ethnic cleansing” in the region. It cited Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other Muslim dominated countries "evincing no interest in the welfare of the Uighur Muslims, thanks to their relations with China,” ANI quoted the content of the write-up.

"The United Nations should be asked to set up an independent commission, preferably in consultation with the International Court of Justice, to physically probe the atrocities against Uighurs inside Xinjiang. The move will come as major succour for the oppressed minorities," the write-up said.

Further, mentioning the US initiative of slapping sanctions on China, including the recent sanctions imposed US Department of Treasury on CCP leaders for human rights abuses, the International community said, "This is the first serious action after a formal demand by 22 countries last year for action against China.”

Citing the letter, an ANI report quoted, that the first time ever a collective action on the issue to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was “asked for China to end its mass arbitrary detentions and related violations and allow UN experts to access the region," the write-up said. The contents alleged exploitation of the Uighurs community in the concentration camps, rampant torture, rape of women, and separation of children from parents and forced re-education, among many other violations.

Attempts for independence

"Now, after the US sanctions, it knows that in the post-COVID phase, when it is being blamed for suppressing the truth about the outbreak and spread of the virus, the world will find other bricks to hurl at it. What is galling, however, is China trying to brazen it out instead of admitting the obvious and glaring mistakes,” ANI mentioned the write-up as further accusing China’s actions.

Citing a separate 2020 report, the ANI quoted that the Uighurs, basically Turkic Muslims have been “trying to be independent of China since 1750. They made three attempts to carve their independent region since then.” Further, the report accused China of committing crimes against women by inserting intrauterine devices in them with coercion and separating babies from mothers. Criticizing China for human rights abuses against religious minorities in Xinjiang, the French Foreign Minister had earlier insisted that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights be given “free entry” to Xinjiang.

