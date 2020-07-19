China Declares 'Wartime State' In Region Around Xinjiang Amid COVID-19 Surge

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China’s far west capital of Xinjiang jumped to 17, health authorities in the city of Urumqi declared a 'wartime state' suspending all activities and non-essential movement. At least 5 cases of the coronavirus linked to Urumqi also emerged in the eastern province of Zhejiang, state media reported.

Further, the Aviation authorities announced that at least 89 percent of flights operating in Urumqi have been suspended in view of the fresh COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, the Public bus services and vehicles were disinfected as the state announced mandatory testing for the drivers of public transportation in the region.

Read: Canada: Recent Spike In Coronavirus Cases Is Worrying, Says Top Medical Official

Stay-at-home order issued

According to state media reports, authorities in Urumqi blocked the residential communities' movement and curtailed the subways, buses, and taxis services. While there was a suspension of subway service to the airport, people were issued the stay-at-home orders as restrictions were imposed in the streets, prompting the local businesses to shutter.

On July 18, the National Health Commission announced at a state press conference that at least 16 new cases were identified in the Xinjiang region in the past 24 hours. Home of largely Muslim Uighur ethnic community, the region has long been imposed with stern security and the Chinese government has been accused of human rights abuses in the region.

Read: Coronavirus Patients Swamp Emergency Rooms In Some US States

As per a state broadcaster, officials notified that the assembly of the large crowd has been prohibited in the city, while communities have been restricted to visit the household of family and friends. The officials warned of “unnecessary trips” outside of the city due to a surge in the new cases of COVID-19. Further, the government announced a mandatory health check-up for anyone who needed to leave Urumqi city.

Cases mostly reported in Tianshan District

Director of the disease control and prevention center in Urumqi, Rui Baoling, said at a news conference that the recent coronavirus cases in the city were all linked with movement and activities going on due to the relaxation of measures.

She added, saying, all confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections were mostly reported in Tianshan District. As many as 269 presumptive cases were under medical supervision and at least 11 asymptomatic cases have been detected in the city so far, as per local reports.

Read: Iran Estimates It Has 25 Million Coronavirus Infections

Read: CDC Forecast Projects Over 157,000 Coronavirus Deaths By August 8 In US