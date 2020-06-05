UN Calls For 'accountability' As 1,300 Civilians Killed In DR Congo In Last 8 Months

The United Nations (UN) has said on June 5 that at least 1,300 civilians have been killed in the conflicts prevailing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in last eight months involving armed groups and forces of the government. UN High Commissioner for Human rights has also said that she was “appalled” by the atrocities that she heard from the people who had suffered by the crimes. According to the peace-keeping body, the number of casualties has significantly spiked in recent weeks as clashes took place in three provinces of DR Congo including Ituri, North and South Kivu. Therefore, Bachelet calls for “accountability”.

UNHCR High Commissioner for Human Rights, “I am appalled by the increase in brutal attacks on innocent civilians by armed groups, and by the reaction of the military and security forces who have also committed grave violations, including killings and sexual violence."

"These are not only reprehensible and criminal acts, but they also break the trust between people and the state representatives, both security and political," she added.

Violence multiplied in Ituri

According to the UN, violence has started affecting new areas in Ituri province as the number of armed groups has also grown. The main armed group, however, continues to be CODECO that is for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo. The group mainly consists of Lendu community and the fresh wave of conflicts was triggered after CODECO’s main leader, Ngudjolo Duduko Justin was killed in March and UN has said that these fighters have “pursued a strategy of slaughtering local residents”.

Bachelet has noted that even though the impacted communities have not retaliated but if the state security forces fail to provide protection, there is a “serious risk” of people forming self-defence groups.

“So far, to their credit, the targeted communities have refrained from retaliating,” said Bachelet, who visited Ituri. “However, in the absence of effective protection by State security forces, there is a serious risk that these communities will feel compelled to form self-defence groups, which would most likely exacerbate an already dire situation.”

