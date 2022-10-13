Condemning the atrocities on anti-hijab protestors by the Iranian authorities, UN Secretary-General António Guterres' spokesman Stéphane Dujarric called the killing of children in Iran in its effort to crackdown on the protests "unacceptable and unexplainable". The UN is “concerned about the reports of fatalities, including women and children, as related to large scale protests,” Dujarric said.

As per reports from Iran International, 28 children have died as a result of Iranian regime's crackdown on the widespread protests. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody. She was detained for wearing a hijab "improperly". A forensic investigation conducted by the Iranian regime has concluded that the 22 year old died as a result of longstanding illness. Amini's parents have claimed that she died as a result of a violent blow to her head.

Parents deny the forensic investigation's conclusion

Dujarric said that UN is concerned about Iran's use of excessive force to supress the protests. “It is important that the security forces refrain from using disproportionate force to avoid any further casualties,” he said. He added that Iranian authorities should listen to legitimate grievances that people have. "Especially and including in respect to the rights of women,” he stressed suggesting that the Iranian authorities should consider engaging with the protestors, consider a dialouge with the people who are protesting. “We encourage all good faith efforts to that end,” he said.

Protestors are being sent to psychiatric institutions

Protestors are instead being taken to psychiatric institutions. Iran's Education Minsiter Yousef Nouri, in an interview with a local Iranain newspaper, confirmed that women who are cutting off their hair and burning their headscarves, are being sent off to psychiatric wards.

Nouri told Shargh newspaper that, “It is possible these students have become ‘anti-social characters’ and we want to reform them. They can return to class after they’ve been reformed.” United Nation's children's agency UNICEF has also expressed concern after the crackdown on protestors.