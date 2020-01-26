UN Calls Out Violation Of Arms Embargo Agreed By Several Countries At Libya Summit

The United Nations said several countries have continued providing advanced weapons and armoured vehicles violating the arms embargo agreed during an international conference in Berlin. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in a statement, expressed regret for the “continued blatant violations” of the arms embargo committed during the conference on January 19.

“Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armoured vehicles, advisers and fighters,” said UNSMIL.

Libya has been facing a political and humanitarian crisis after the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by Khalifa Haftar, launched a battle against the Tripoli’s U.N.-recognised government. Thousands of Tripoli residents have been displaced due to the shelling that started earlier this year targeting the outskirts of the Libyan capital. But both parties came to a truce agreement on January 12 which marked the reduction of hostilities in Tripoli, providing a much-needed respite to civilians.

“This fragile truce is now threatened by the ongoing transfer of foreign fighters, weapons, ammunition and advanced systems to the parties by member states, including several who participated in the Berlin Conference,” said the UN Support Mission.

Efforts to disrupt oil production

On January 18, UNSMIL expressed ‘deep concern’ over the efforts to disrupt or impair oil production in Libya and said it would have devastating consequences for the Libyan people and country's already deteriorated economic and financial situation. It urged all Libyans to exercise maximum restraint and reiterated the importance of preserving the integrity and neutrality of the National Oil Corporation.

In November, Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UNSMIL told the Security Council that arms embargo is being breached by vested interests to support different groups in the country and are shipping war materials continuously. He informed that drone technologies have been used in support of the Libyan National Army which led to more than 800 strikes.

