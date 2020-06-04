UN Chief Antonio Guterres Backs Development Of 'people's Vaccine' For Coronavirus

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres backed the development of “people’s vaccine” for COVID-19 which will be available to everyone across the globe. Addressing a virtual summit on June 4, the UN Secretary-General said that merely developing a vaccine is not enough as we need global solidarity to ensure that every person has access to it.

At the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, the UN chief called vaccine the most important public health intervention in history which saves millions of lives every year. Guterres highlighted the key role of vaccines in eradicating diseases like smallpox and preventing diseases like measles, rubella and tetanus. The top UN official also added that COVID-19 is the greatest public health crisis of all generations with no vaccine available.

“A COVID-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good and a people's vaccine which a growing number of world leaders are calling for,” said Guterres.

Guterres said that the United Nations is proud to be part of this effort towards universal health coverage and the global body is committed to being part of the next phase. He added diseases know no borders so it is important to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever available, reaches everyone.

Global vaccine alliance

The British government is hosting Gavi’s third donor pledging conference to mobilise at least $7.4 billion in additional resources for the protection of the next generation with vaccines. Gavi is a public-private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunisation in poor countries. The global vaccine alliance was founded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 and partners with UN agencies like WHO, World Bank and UNICEF for support and expertise.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declined the invitation from the UK to take part in a virtual summit aimed at mobilising resources to expedite vaccine development and equitable access. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on June 3 that the Russian President does not plan to take part in the global vaccine summit for which he had received an invitation from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

