UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns Execution Of 9 Yemenis By Houthis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Saturday's executions of nine individuals, including a minor by the Houthi movement in Yemen. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman of Guterres, called the executions a result of judicial proceedings that do not appear to have fulfilled the requirements of fair trial and due process under international law. The nine were killed for their alleged involvement in the killing of the senior Houthi rebel official in an airstrike three years ago.

"The secretary-general deeply regrets that Houthi movement (who also call themselves Ansar Allah) yesterday carried out executions of nine individuals," Dujarric said in a statement. "(Secretary-General) also strongly condemns these actions which are a result of judicial proceedings that do not appear to have fulfilled the requirements of fair trial and due process under international law," he added.

Houthi execute 9 among 60 allegedly involved in targeted killing

Houthi militants in Yemen killed the 9 civilians who were allegedly accused of the targeted killing of Saleh al-Samad, a Houthi senior leader in April 2018. The executions took place on 18 September despite repeated calls for retrial and fair judicial proceedings outside rebel-controlled courts, Voa News reported, citing right groups and lawyers. As per reports obtained by the Associated Press, the legal documents also hinted at involvement of several prominent world leaders, including ex-US President Donald Trump and other Israeli and Gulf Arab officials.

Guterres calls on Yemen parties for UN-negotiated political dialogue

The statement by Dujarric also reinstated UN Secretary-general's stance on capital punishment, especially death penalties. Through the statement, Guterres urgently called on all parties and authorities to adopt a moratorium on the carrying out of death penalties. Lastly, the UN chief also expressed his concerns over the accelerated Saudi-backed airstrikes in Yemen. He also mentioned that "attacks against civilians and civil infrastructure is prohibited by International humanitarian law." Lastly, he urged all the Yemeni parties to engage with the UN to "reinvigorate political dialogue" for peaceful negotiations and determine the demands and aspirations of the Yemeni people.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)