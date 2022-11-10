UN Chief Antonio Guterres accidentally gave the wrong speech at the COP27 summit and when he realised it, he laughed it off. The UN Chief was scheduled to give the opening address at an event discussing ways to track carbon emissions.Guterres began reading his written speech by saying, "The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account." Few moments later, Guterres realised he was reading a speech that was written for another event.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres paused while speaking at COP27 after realizing that he was given the wrong speech.



‘There was a small confusion. I apologize,’ Guterres said to the laughing audience.



This video was created in collaboration with Nature's Newsroom. pic.twitter.com/WqRH3j3vPe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 9, 2022

He paused, shuffled through his pages, realised what he was doing and then said, "I think that I was given the wrong speech" and laughed along with the crowd. The speech Guterres was reading was actually meant for an event he was scheduled to attend next, it was an event where he was meant to address a group of young people. "There was a small confusion, I apologise," he said. The COP27 is being held in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh and climate finance is the top agenda for this year's summit.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin skipped the summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin have decided to skip the summit as it was expected that no prominent agreements will be signed this year. The new British PM, Rishi Sunak, also originally intended to skip the summit and focus on "depressing" domestic economic issues that Britain is reeling from. However, he ended up changing his mind and attending the summit because Boris Johnson announced he was going to attend the summit and it would be bad if the former UK PM was attending the summit but the current UK PM was not. Many people on social media have criticised the COP27 summit as a place where elites of the world gather to talk about climate change, whilst travelling in their private jets.