UN Chief Antonio Guterres Meets FMs Of Armenia, Azerbaijan; Discusses Border Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, September 25, held two separate meetings with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to a press release, Guterres and the two Foreign Ministers discussed the situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and talked about efforts to promote regional cooperation and durable peace.

“The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed UN-Armenian cooperation. They also discussed the situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and efforts to promote regional cooperation and durable peace,” a UN press release stated

It added, “The Secretary-General underlined the UN support for the ongoing dialogue and peacebuilding efforts as well as the efforts by UN agencies in the region. He underlined the importance of protection of cultural heritage.”

In meeting with Bayramov, the UN chief also discussed UN-Azerbaijan cooperation, as well as the regional situation. Guterres also commended Azerbaijan on its diplomatic efforts as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Had a meeting w/ UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres on the sidelines of #UNGA. We exchanged views on #UN-#Azerbaijan cooperation & latest regional developments. Azerbaijan will continue its consistent efforts to contribute to peace & development in the region & globally. 🇦🇿🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/86m9JuSHa3 — Jeyhun Bayramov (@bayramov_jeyhun) September 26, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Earlier this week, the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had also met with Mirzoyan and Bayramov. The meetings of the ministers in New York was the first direct contact between the two countries at such a high level since the end of the conflict in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan and Armenia clashes

Back in 2020, a conflict had flared up in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, following which Moscow had mediated an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration calling for an immediate cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides agreed to hold their positions, and Russian forces were sent to monitor the truce along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia to the enclave.

Under the agreement, Baku and Yerevan also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. In addition, the Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. The situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12, when Armenia's Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces sought to conduct "certain operations" in a border area in Syunik Province in order to "alter the border." Since then, both sides have reported border incidents on a regular basis.

(Image: AP)