UN Chief Antonio Guterres Urges Armenia-Azerbaijan To Return To 'meaningful Negotiations'

As the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed border region heightened on Sunday, September 27, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson expressed ‘extreme concern’ on the same. According to the statement released by the UN, Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric relayed that the UN chief has condemned the use of force and expressed ‘regret’ on the loss of lives on both sides including the civilian population.

The UN Sec-Gen not only called for both the nations to halt military operations at Nagorno-Karabakh and resort to negotiations but will be speaking to both the Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Dujarric informed. This comes as heavy fighting erupted along the frontlines of Nagorno-Karabakh killing 23 and more than 100 being wounded. Armenia has declared martial law and mobilised its male population.

"The Secretary-General strongly calls on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay. He will be speaking to both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia", said UN leader's spokesperson.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, when asked about the fresh resumption at a White House conference, said that they are looking at the situation “very strongly” and “we’ll see if we can stop it”. Trump even noted that the US has “many good relations” in that area.

US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus also condemned the clashes between the two nations and said that the United States is “alarmed” and sent condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Ortagus added, “We remain committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful settlement”.

Amid heightened tensions, Turkey has announced its support for Azerbaijan as Aliyev expressed confidence in taking back control of the ‘breakaway’ region. On the other hand, France, which has a significant Armenian population, has called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue.

Azerbaijan villagers seek international assistance

In the wake of the clashes, hours after which Pashinyan said that country’s arch-foe Azerbaijan has declared war on his people, the villagers in western Azerbaijan have reportedly sought international assistance to put an end to their suffering.

State agencies have quoted a resident of the village of Kapanli in the city of Tartar saying that all people including women, the elderly are evacuating their homes. Another local pleaded “let the whole world hear us” and questioned why the world leaders have still not taken any action.

Inputs: ANI/ Image: AP