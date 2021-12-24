UN Chief Antonio Guterres Wants Elections In Libya To Be Held Under Safe Conditions

The deputy spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq stated on Thursday that Mr Guterres has emphasised the importance of the election in Libya taking place in appropriate conditions. The spokesperson issued a statement saying that that the secretary-general took notice of the Libyan High National Elections Commission's (HNEC) declaration that the first round of the presidential election, set for December 24, would be postponed.

Farhan's statement said that the UN Secretary-General congratulates the 2.8 million Libyans who have registered to vote and that the will of the people must be respected at all costs and to finish the political transition peacefully and transfer power to democratically elected institutions, Libya must hold presidential and parliamentary elections in the suitable conditions, according to Xinhua. The statement also suggests that the Secretary-General noted the HNEC's recommendation to the House of Representatives and appreciated its sustained commitment to the ongoing presidential and legislative electoral processes.

UN continue to support a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process

The statement also said that Stephanie Williams, who is the special adviser to the Secretary-General on Libya and the UN Support Mission in Libya will continue to support a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process to address outstanding challenges and ensure the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, according to Xinhua. Williams stated in her statement that the country's recent political development should not be jeopardised. She said that the current electoral issues should not be used to undermine the stability and development that Libya has made in the last 15 months and she strongly urges relevant institutions and all political actors to focus on the electoral process for the holding of inclusive, free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.

According to Xinhua, Williams also emphasised her willingness to collaborate with the responsible Libyan institutions and stakeholders to address these concerns. To contribute to the resolution of Libya's political crisis and long-term stability, she said that presidential and parliamentary elections must be held under appropriate conditions in order to peacefully transfer power to democratically elected institutions.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011

Williams also said that the United Nations supports the HNEC's commitment to the ongoing electoral process and the continuation of the evaluation of candidate applications for parliamentary elections, according to Xinhua. Libya has been in a vulnerable position since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

