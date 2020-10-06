UN Chief Urges World Powers To Stop Sending Arms To Libya, Warns Its "future Is At Stake"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, October 5 has called on the international community and other world powers with interests in Libya's long-running civil war to stop sending arms and ammunition to its rival governments. He warned that the country's future "is at stake" and urged the world powers to strive hard for the region's peace and stability. While addressing a virtual ministerial-level meeting hosted by the UN in partnership with Germany, Guterres urged to support peace efforts “not only in words but in actions".

READ: UN Authorizes Inspection Of Vessels For Migrants From Libya

The UNSMIL in a press release said that, "Resolving the crisis in Libya remains a top priority for the United Nations. The conflict has been going on for far too long and today we have an opportunity to recommit to its ending."

UN welcomes statements

In August, Prime Minister Serraj and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Saleh issued separate statements calling for a ceasefire, the lifting of the oil blockade, and a return to the political process. The UN chief welcomed these statements and called on all parties to engage constructively in an inclusive political process.

READ: Judge Allows US Suit Against Libyan Commander To Move Ahead

Libyan leaders and other affiliated lobbies met in Montreux and made recommendations on critical issues required to reach a political statement to the Libyan crisis. In addition, delegations from the High State Council and the House of Representatives met in Bouznika, Morocco, to discuss criteria for the selection of sovereign positions.

The resignation of the “parallel interim” Government in the East on 13 September, and Prime Minister Serraj’s announcement, on 16 September, to hand over power by the end of October, provide additional impetus for Libyan actors to resume the political dialogue and carve out a process that will lead the country back to sustainable peace, stability and development. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is making preparations for a series of meetings and consultations that would facilitate the resumption of inclusive intra-Libyan political talks – Libyan-led and Libyan-owned.

Last week, police and military representatives from the GNA and the LNA met in Hurgada, Egypt under the auspices of UNSMIL to make recommendations to the 5+5 Joint Military Commissions, which is expected to resume its meetings in Geneva in the coming weeks. During the last round of discussions in August, the parties addressed pressing security and military issues, including confidence-building measures, security arrangements for a future demilitarized zone, as well as the tasks and responsibilities of the Petroleum Facilities Guard. The UN chief urged all Libyans to continue to work towards a lasting ceasefire, to contribute constructively to the UN-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum; and to always act with the interests of the country’s people foremost in mind.

READ: UN Condemns Violent Clashes Between GNA Faction In Libya, Urges Security Reforms

READ: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj Asks For UN Support In Elections

Image: UNSMIL/Twitter