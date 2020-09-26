UN Condemns Violent Clashes Between GNA Faction In Libya, Urges Security Reforms

On September 25, the United Nations condemned the clashes between the Government of National Accord (GNA) factions that involved the military shelling and use of weaponry that killed one and injured multiple others in the Libyan town of Tajoura. The world body’s support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, said in an official press release that the hostilities in Libyan capital despite its repeated calls for a humanitarian ceasefire hindered the critical humanitarian assistance. The UN expressed “great concern” and opposed the use of the weaponry in the civilian-populated neighborhood, adding, that violent scuffle destroyed private properties and put civilians in "harm’s way”.

In a statement, the UNSMIL said that it reminds all the parties of their obligations in accordance with international humanitarian law. Further, the organization called for urgent reforms for security in the region. The violent clashes come as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) were carrying out efforts to expand support for food-insecure refugees and asylum seekers in Libya. Additionally, the UNSMIL was also involved in the recovery of the severe socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to sharp increases in food prices, rendering the refugees and asylum seekers jobless and no means of daily work to support themselves.

Clashes between two militias

President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Faiez Mustafa Serraj, in a pre-recorded video address called the news of the violent clashes as “exaggerated” reports, adding, such reports only focused on allegations of violations by relevant Libyan authorities. “Half a million migrants live peacefully among Libyans, work in different sectors, and send funds back home to their families,” he said. The clashes broke out between the two militias Tripoli-based and UN-recognised Government of National Accord that left several civilians wounded, sources to the news agencies confirmed. However, the cause of the violent confrontation remains unclear. GNA’s defense minister, Salah Eddine al-Namrouch, threatened to bring the chiefs of the clashing groups to justice in a trial before a military prosecutor and warned that it will be done with coercion.

