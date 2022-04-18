UN Chief Warns Ukraine Crisis Could Push Over One-fifth Of Humanity Into Poverty & Hunger

At least one-fifth of humanity, or 1.7 billion people, across the world could plummet to scaring level of poverty and hunger as the Ukraine crisis unfolds with much-elevated intensity, stated United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres. Speaking in an interview with Czech Seznam Zpravy, the UN chief expressed concerns over the disrupted food grain exports to developing nations from Ukraine, which could lead people to be "collateral damage" of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "The war is supercharging a three-dimensional crisis- food, energy, finance," Guterres said.

The skyrocketing prices of food, energy, fuel and fertiliser, driven by the role of Russia and Ukraine in these markets, have increased the risks of instability and unrest around the world. While the UN has disbursed humanitarian support to people in Ukraine, who are paying the highest price of the war, less attention was paid to the global impact of the war, which was already in the pit of growing poverty, hunger, and social unrest. Exemplifying the situation, Guterres noted the harrowing condition of food insecurity in the Sahel. "Conflict & climate shocks are driving a deadly food crisis in the Sahel. The war in Ukraine will worsen the suffering of millions of people by driving up food and fuel prices," he wrote in a Twitter post.

The war has added to the struggle the developing countries were facing due to the two-year-long running COVID pandemic. The slate of additional challenges like climate change and the lack of access to inadequate resources for financial recovery in the context of persistent and growing inequalities has led to a "storm" of problems that threaten to devastate the economies of such countries.

"As many as 1.7 billion people — one-third of whom are already living in poverty — are now highly exposed to disruptions in food, energy, and finance systems that are triggering increases in poverty and hunger," Guterres said.

Among many issues, the overarching one remains food supply. Since Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of the world's wheat and barley production with at least one-third of its products being exported, the war has caused severe supply-chain bottlenecks. This has also led to an unprecedented rise in food prices. "Thirty-six countries count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports — including some of the poorest and most vulnerable countries of the world," he detailed. Guterres also added, that both the frontline countries are also responsible for a fifth of all corn and half of sunflower oil production with exports made to at least 45 developed countries.

With the price of fuel and food reaching sky-high levels, hunger and malnutrition are set to rise too- especially for young children. Further, developing countries will also drown in debts with their purchasing power eroding and growth prospects shrinking. "This is setting in motion a potentially vicious circle of inflation and stagnation – the so-called stagflation," the UN chief said. Guterres' remarks were in sync with International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva, who on Thursday warned that the Ukraine conflict will downgrade predictions of at least 143 economies this year. The said countries account for 86% of global GDP.

