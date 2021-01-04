UN Condemns Attack In Election Related Violence In Central African Republic

The UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) has condemned, in the strongest terms, assaults launched by armed groups in Damara and Bangassou on January 2 and 3 respectively. In a statement, Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special representative and head of the Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) said that there was no doubt that all those attacks took place in a context of disruption of the elections - before, during and after the polls. Located in the heart of the African Continent, CAR held its presidential and legislative elections on December 27.

Over two-third of the country has been occupied by a coalition of rebel forces since 2019, who’ve carried out multiple assaults in the recent weeks. In an attempt to sabotage the national elections, which saw the participation of over two million voters, the rebel forces launched an offensive killing two army soldiers. In the clash that followed at least five rebels also lost their lives.

Read: Niger To Hold Second Round Of Presidential Vote Next Month

Read: Niger Polls Open For Presidential, Legislative Elections

Securing elections was UN's duty

Condemning the attacks, Ndiaye stressed that securing the elections is the role of MINUSCA under the framework of ‘Resolution 2552’ adding that the UN mission was still committed to the responsibility. "I reaffirm the mission's determination to keep this commitment," he stressed. Backed by former president Francois Bozize, the rebels launched successive attacks after country’s judicial system rejected Bozize’s candidacy to challenge President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"The MINUSCA peacekeepers immediately intervened to protect civilians, secure the local authorities and continue the robust patrols," said UN News, adding that "the force is also securing the camp for internally displaced persons."

Read: Niger PM Visits Villages After Deadly Attacks

The central African Republic, one of the poorest countries in the world, meanwhile is also contending with the spread of COVID-19. Although authorities made wearing masks and social distancing compulsory, it seems no one is really taking too much notice of the rules, AP reported.

Read: Attacks On 2 Villages In Niger Kill At Least 100 People

Image: UN_CAR/Twitter