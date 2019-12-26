UN Declares Malala Yousafzai 'most Famous Teenager Of Decade'

The United Nations has declared Malala Yousafzai as the 'Most famous teenager of the decade'. Malala is a Nobel laureate and a Pakistani education activist. The UN's Decade in Review which was published on Monday included big stories from the Decade, from the devastating Haiti Earthquake to the beginning of the Syrian conflict.

About Malala and her achievements

The most recent update spoke about Malala and all her achievements. In late 2012 Malala was shot by the Taliban while going to school, she miraculously survived despite being shot in the head. The attack made headlines across the world and on Human Rights Day that year, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) held a special tribute for her.

In 2014, Malala made headlines once again by becoming the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights. In its reports, the UN said that Malala's activism and will to bring education to children has only grown since her assassination attempt. Since then she has won several international awards and even featured in a New York Times documentary about her life that was originally responsible for her rise to prominence.

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year for 2019 by a leading global publication. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927. Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year.

Thunberg was in Madrid at a UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming when the results of the poll were announced. The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada. Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message, "listen to the scientists" to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.