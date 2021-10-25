UN Deputy Chief Says Multilateralism 'struggling' To Solve Global Challenges

While multilateralism remains committed to solving global challenges, it has been struggling to find a path to effective implementation, said United Nation's Deputy Chief Amina Mohammed stated on Sunday. During the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mohammed in a statement said that within the six months of the COVID-19 catastrophe, world-class scientists had collaborated to create vaccines, while, multilateralism had supplied a mechanism to secure their global distribution - COVAX facility.

“And yet today, we are still struggling to get the resources and cooperation required to ensure vaccine equity and to muster up a recovery that would put us on a better path," she said. The Paris Agreement, as well as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, were signed in the year 2015 with the goal of resolving the climate catastrophe and ending poverty by 2030.

UN Deputy Chief on Expo 2020 Dubai

The deputy UN head noted that it has been difficult to convert global pledges and the compassion of the stakeholders into national measures and international funding to proportionate the challenges. She went on to say that even if the world has the resources, knowledge, as well as platforms to avert violence, yet, the world is still continuing to face the biggest humanitarian catastrophe since the commencement of World War.

“This points to an international order that is not yet capable of following through on its own best intentions. International cooperation and the United Nations have come a long way, but we have so much more to give," she asserted. With 192 countries participating, the UN Deputy Chief called the Expo an "opportune moment" to commemorate 76 years of multilateralism inspired by the UN Charter.

Emphasising the importance of more efficient multilateralism during the time of a worldwide crisis of confidence, credibility, and collectivism, she emphasised the need for a redeveloped social deal, greater solidarity, and increased investments in youth -- all of which are centered on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN official has even argued that the world "must do better" in guaranteeing that both women and youngsters are molding “the critical decisions we need to make as a global society.” She urged everyone to mark this day in full knowledge of the fact that the "United Nations is not some abstract international organisation but the will and commitment of the nations and peoples of the world to secure a better future”.

She further appealed to everyone to use the great opportunity of the Expo which provides everyone to unify in solidarity to eradicate poverty, preserve the earth, guarantee peace, and develop the lives of everyone, around the globe.

On #UNDay, we have a powerful opportunity in @expo2020dubai #Expo2020 to unite in solidarity to end poverty, protect the planet, secure peace and improve the lives of everyone, everywhere in this critical Decade of Action. pic.twitter.com/wRf2aTJ7Yu — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) October 24, 2021

(Image: AP)