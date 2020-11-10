UN Deputy Chief Visits West Africa To Ensure Speedy Recovery From COVID Pandemic

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed is on a two-week visit to West Africa and the Sahel, starting from Nigeria. Amina Mohammed met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday and later launched the UN Plus Offer to help the government's efforts to address the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme will provide about $250 million to the beneficiary country, which will be used for creating a better health system and stronger social protection system, entirely focused on the poor.

With a population of just over 200 million, Nigeria has recorded more than 64,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,158 deaths. The country, on November 8, recorded more than 300 cases for the first time since August, which has become a matter of concern for the authorities as some of the other regions in the world are currently witnessing a second wave and the officials fear that it could hit the country as well.

Mohammed also launched the UN Women Global Generation Equality campaign along with the Nigerian Minister of Women's Affairs. Mohammed talked about the dire need for women representation in government as she hailed the Nigerian women for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while at the frontlines and providing critical medical support to vulnerable communities in the country. Mohammed is the third woman UN deputy Secretary-General since the post was established in 1997 and she hails from Nigeria.

According to the United Nations, women are grossly underrepresented in Nigeria in both elective and appointive positions. However, governmental and non-governmental organisations are working to correct that as many are calling for reservation of at least 30 percent in elective political and appointive public service positions. Nigeria has one of the lowest women participation national average across the world with just 6.7 percent women representation in government as opposed to over 22 percent global average.

"Women's representation in government remains dire and yet amid crisis, Nigerian women have been on the medical frontlines and provided critical support to vulnerable communities.

To underscore UN's support programmes

Mohammed, during her visit to the region, will continue to highlight how the United Nations has adapted its operations to support national plans for pandemic response and recovery. As per the United Nations, Mohammed will also focus on the root cause of inequalities in the countries she will be visiting during the two-week tour.

"She will emphasize the sustainable development programmes that promote socio-economic recovery, gender equality, intergenerational leadership, resilience, climate action—as well as the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable," UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said while speaking at the daily press briefing from New York.

