UN Envoy Talks About Human Rights Of Rohingya; Lauds Bangladesh For Giving Them Safe Haven

UN Special Rapporteur, Tom Andrews spoke on the Human Rights Situation in Myanmar and praised Bangladesh for providing a safe haven for Rohingya refugees who escaped the horrors of the Myanmar military. Andrews said that Bangladesh has saved untold numbers of lives by opening its arms and hearts to Rohingya people who survived the most unspeakable of horrors inflicted on them by the Myanmar military, as per the reports of ANI

. He further said that all who appreciate human rights owe Bangladesh a duty of gratitude. Andrews met with Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

He claimed that nearly every Rohingya refugee he spoke with wanted to return home, adding that they must ensure their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar. The UN expert also said that he will do everything in his power to push for a stronger, more coordinated international response to this catastrophe and put pressure on the Myanmar military and implement tangible steps to hold the military junta completely accountable for this tragedy.

Andrews made a number of suggestions

According to UN News, Andrews made a number of suggestions from his visit, including providing security, educational possibilities, access to health care and the creation of sustainable livelihood options for the Rohingya people. He welcomed Bangladesh for its cooperation in accountability measures, emphasising the importance of respecting, protecting and promoting the rights and dignity of the Rohingya people.

He stated that education will give Rohingya's youth opportunities that may discourage them from using negative coping methods, according to ANI. UN Special Rapporteur argued that Bangladesh cannot and should not bear the burden alone and urged the international community to come forward in aid of the Rohingyas. He hopes to meet with the Rohingya population one day, not as refugees, but as citizens of Myanmar.

Bangladesh has housed about a million refugees

In August 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya people escaped persecution and bloodshed in neighbouring country Myanmar. Since then, Bangladesh has housed about a million refugees in overcrowded camps. Bangladeshi officials claim the refugee issue has exacerbated the country's overcrowding of more than 160 million people, according to Al Jazeera. The UN and Bangladesh's government inked an agreement in October this year to collaborate in relocating Rohingya refugees to the secluded island.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@RapporteurUn, AP