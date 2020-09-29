UN Experts Urge Nigeria To Overturn Singer's Death Sentence, Say 'music Not Crime'

On September 28, the United Nations asked the Government of Nigeria to immediately release a singer sentenced to death over an allegedly blasphemous song that he shared online. In an official press release, the UN human rights experts said that the death sentence of the singer must be overturned, and the artist must be guaranteed safety and right to due process while he appeals the verdict. A Sharia court in Kano state, Nigeria, pronounced a death sentence to the 22-year-old singer on 10 August for allegedly performing a sacrilegious song and sharing on WhatsApp group.

“We are deeply concerned over the serious lack of due process in Mr. Sharif-Aminu’s case so far, especially reports that he has been held incommunicado and that he did not have access to a lawyer during his initial trial, a trial that was not open to the public,” the UN human rights experts said in the release.

Further, declaring that “music is not a crime,” the UN human rights watch experts said that the “artistic expression of opinion and beliefs, through songs or other media – including those seen to offend religious sensibilities” is protected in accordance with international law and its criminalization in any form is “unlawful”.

Politicians condemned performance

A follower of the Sufi Tijaniyyah order, singer Sharif-Aminu’s house was burnt down by the mob and his safety was at threat after the country’s politicians condemned his performance and ordered an execution. He has since been a victim of death threats until a Nigerian court sentenced his execution. “Application of the death penalty for artistic expression or for sharing a song on the Internet is a flagrant violation of international human rights law, as well as of Nigeria’s constitution,” UN’s Special Rapporteur for the cultural rights Karima Bennoune said.

“Nigeria must take effective measures to protect Mr. Sharif-Aminu, in detention as well as after his release,” the UN declared in the release. The UN’s special rapporteurs were involved in the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council which looks at the international cases related to freedom of religion or belief, on the extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, on the right to freedom of expression, and on the independence of judges and lawyers and Arbitrary detention.

(Image Credit: AP)