UN Expresses 'grave Concern' Over Mass Rape In Southeast DR Congo

The United Nations has raised concerns over the "widespread and systematic" sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to reports from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the staff has heard stories of abduction and sexual assaults by armed militants. "Some women and girls have been abducted and used as sex slaves by armed group members," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said during a press conference in Geneva.

Extreme violence

After about 200 plus rape cases in just two weeks, the DRC is facing its worst humanitarian crisis in recent days. As many as 243 incidents of rape, 48 of which were minors fr 12 different villages, were reported by the UN news. The reports were recorded in Kongolo and Mbulula health zones. As per the reports, an average of 17 attacks per day has left the residents in a pit of "extreme violence."

Meanwhile, the spokesperson claimed that the recorded events are just a draft image of the true picture of ground zero, where many cases go unreported. "Forcibly displaced persons have accused army groups of carrying out mass rape as woman attempt to flee their homes" in the conflicting areas, Mantoo told during the conference.

According to UN staff, women and girls are raped and held for ransom in exchange for their freedom. Sexual assault cases have displayed a steep surge even though gender-based violence remains taboo in most communities in the region.

Refugees flee in fear

The tragic deterioration in the DRC is due to the power-driven rivalry between armed groups to maintain their hold over the mining districts-especially goldmines, Mantoo said. Since May, approximately 23,000 people have been displaced north Tanganyika, and overall, about 3 lakh people have taken refuge in Tanganyika Province to flee the rogue militant groups. The actions of the militants are also "retaliation for Government-led military," Mantoo added.

In 2020, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) documented 1,053 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, affecting 675 women, 370 girls, three men and five boys. Of these cases, 177 dated back to previous years. The majority (700) were attributed to non-State armed groups.

UN has expressed grave concerns over the vulnerable conditions of Congolese women and girls. The UN has urged the authorities of Tanganyika, South Kivu and Maniema Provinces to "urgently scale up security" in the areas to allow humanitarian access and initiate an investigation against perpetrators. Requesting further funding for the DRC crisis, Mantoo concluded by informing that only 36 percent of $205 million has been received for the operation.

