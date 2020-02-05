UN Fails To Take Action On Order Against Myanmar On Rohingya: Reports

The United Nations Security Council discussed the verdict by the International Court of Justice on Myanmar on February 4 but did not take any action on it, according to reports. UN's top court, ICJ had ordered Myanmar to do all in their power and prevent the genocide against the Rohingya Muslims, however, they failed to agree on a statement. The diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to an international agency reportedly said that China and Vietnam, who are Myanmar's ally and also the part of the regional Association of Southeast Nations, had presented objections to the verdict.

Even though UN failed to derive a statement, the European Union members of the council had reportedly urged Myanmar in a joint statement to the reporters after the meeting that it should comply with the orders by the top court as they are “compulsory under International law”. France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia along with a former member of the council, Poland had also adjured Myanmar “to take credible action” to bring justice and hold the ones responsible for violation of human rights.

“Myanmar must address the root causes of its conflicts, in Rakhine State, but also in Kachin and Shan States,” the EU members said. “Accountability of perpetrators of human rights and humanitarian law violations is a necessary part of this process.”

ICJ verdict on Rohingyas

ICJ had previously ordered Myanmar to prevent genocide from being committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority. UN's top court ordered the country to take emergency “provisional measures” and urged to halt all persecution of the ethnic group including killing, raping, and destroying homes and villages. Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the court's president said that the ICJ “is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable.”

It was a unanimous decision when the court also ruled that it has the authority to consider a genocide case against Myanmar by creating “international legal obligations” on the country. ICJ has ordered Myanmar to “take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related” to its acts against the Muslim minority.

Nearly 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into camps in Bangladesh after the military of Myanmar launched a violent crackdown on the group in 2017. This, according to the UN officials was 'genocide'. This case in the International Court of Justice was the first legal attempt by the peace-making body to bring the country into justice over the crisis. It was also a rare example of a country suing another over an issue to which it is not directly a party. The tiny west African state of The Gambia, which is acting on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Corporation asked the court to halt the 'ongoing genocidal actions'.

(With AP inputs)