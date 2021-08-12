The United Nations (UN), on Thursday, said that it receiving deeply disturbing reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law by the Taliban. As the insurgent group continues to sweep large swathes of land in Afghanistan, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed that the Taliban fighters are executing and attacking the captured land. Asserting that the Taliban must be held accountable for the war crimes, Michelle Bachelet said that its actions have instilled fear and dread in residents.

What crimes were being committed?

According to Bachelet, the Taliban was blatantly committing summary executions and attacking present and former government officials. Last week, the fundamentalists executed Afghanistan’s media head Dawa Khan Minapal. Moreover, there were also reports of the Taliban annihilating official buildings including hospitals, schools etc., despite making a promise against it. The High Commissioner also expressed particular concern about early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women. Earlier this month, Taliban terrorists shot a young girl for not wearing a veil. She was being driven to the Balkh district centre in Afghanistan when she was dragged from her car by Taliban gunmen, Afghanistan Times reported.

Over 400 militants killed

The Afghan security forces have killed 439 Taliban militants and wounded 77 more in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Defence, Aghanistan, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday, August 11. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations were held in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa, and Baghlan provinces of the country.

"439 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa, and Baghlan provinces during the last 24 hours," Afghan Defense Ministry wrote in the tweet.

Also, airstrikes on the outskirts of Kandahar's provincial capital killed 25 terrorists. "25 #Taliban terrorists were killed, and 13 others were wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF at the outskirts of #Kandahar provincial centre, yesterday," the Defense Ministry stated.

