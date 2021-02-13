UN HRC Adopts Resolution Calling For 'immediate' Release Of Myanmar's Civilian Leaders

The United Nations’ (UN’s) top rights body on February 12 voted for a stringent resolution criticising Myanmar’s military coup and demanded the restoration of the civilian government along with the immediate release of Southeast Asian nation’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The resolution, ‘deploring’ the military taking over power in Myanmar, the UN adopted a resolution by consensus among the Human Rights Council’s 47 members. It called for the “the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained," and "the restoration of the elected government."

“The council took an important step today by passing a resolution against the coup and urging respect for democratic and human rights. The resolution rightly called on the Myanmar military to release those arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi. But, it failed to address the most necessary condition for change: accountability,” Grant Shubin, legal director of the Global Justice Center said in a statement.

Earlier, UN human rights investigator for Myanmar had said that there were “growing reports, photographic evidence” that the law enforcement forces in the Southeast Asian nation have used live ammunition against the anti-coup demonstrators. Thomas Andrews said on Friday that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos and travel bans after the military seized power on February 1. The UN Special Rapporteur reiterated his request to carry out a mission to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Myint Thu said that it would cooperate with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while stressing that “we do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country”. Andrews expressed gratitude towards the support Myanmar received but said that the people need “real action” from the peace-keeping body.

Myanmar Committee Vows To Take Action Against Police Officer

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) have announced that they will be taking action against a police officer who fired live ammunition during demonstrations against Myanmar military, demanding the release of civilian government leaders on Tuesday, that left a 19-year-old severely wounded.

As per the Myanmar Times report, the committee which was elected by the populace during 2020 general elections, that ultimately triggered a coup in the Southeast Asian nation, has issued a stringent statement denouncing the violent actions taken by the law enforcement officers to crack down on the protesters. The committee reportedly also compared the act to that of a crime.

