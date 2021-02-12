UN Human Rights Investigator For Myanmar Calls For Sanctions Over Military Coup

The United Nations (UN) human rights investigator for Myanmar said on February 12 that there were “growing reports, photographic evidence” that the law enforcement forces in the Southeast Asian nation have used live ammunition against the anti-coup demonstrators. Thomas Andrews said on Friday that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos and travel bans after the military seized power on February 1. The UN Special Rapporteur reiterated his request to carry out a mission to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Myint Thu said that it would cooperate with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while stressing that “we do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country”. Andrews expressed gratitude towards the support Myanmar received but said that the people need “real action” from the peace-keeping body.

Today at the Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council, I quoted a CSO leader from Myanmar. While grateful for expressions of support, he said:

“We need more than a statement on a piece of paper; we need real action from the United Nations.” pic.twitter.com/8VLRukmFI3 — UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn) February 12, 2021

Myanmar Committee Vows To Take Action Against Police Officer

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) have announced that they will be taking action against a police officer who fired live ammunition during demonstrations against Myanmar military, demanding the release of civilian government leaders on Tuesday, that left a 19-year-old severely wounded.

As per the Myanmar Times report, the committee which was elected by the populace during 2020 general elections, that ultimately triggered a coup in the Southeast Asian nation, has issued a stringent statement denouncing the violent actions taken by the law enforcement officers to crack down on the protesters. The committee reportedly also compared the act to that of a crime.

In the same statement, CRPH stressed that action would be taken against the police officer while adhering to Myanmar’s law. This came after 19-year-old ma Myat Khine was critically injured after surviving a shot in the head by a law enforcement officer who had restored live ammunition during the nationwide demonstrations against the military coup in the country. Despite Khine’s injury, her elder sister has reportedly pledged to keep protesting until the ‘military dictatorship’ is dismissed from Myanmar. Khine turned 20 a day after the shooting and reportedly doctors have said that a bullet penetrated her head, but a decision on an operation will be soon made.

