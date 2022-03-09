UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet Set To Visit China, Including Xinjiang In May

After striking an accord with Beijing, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit China in the month of May, which will also include a trip to Xinjiang. During the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said in her annual report, "My Office and the Government of China have initiated concrete preparations for a visit that is foreseen to take place in May of this year." She mentioned that COVID-19 requirements will have to be considered during the planning process.

According to a statement by the OHCHR, Michelle Bachelet has expressed concern about the treatment of people in China who speak out on human rights problems that are deemed important to local or national government policies. Human rights problems, include restrictions on movement, house arrest, or even imprisonment based on criminal allegations arising from their actions.

"The United Nations, this Council, stand for the #HumanRights of the world's peoples: their rights to participate in decisions, to voice their views, and to live in dignity, free from fear and want."



UN human rights chief further revealed that her office has discussed a number of similar situations with the government, and has urged officials to take action to guarantee that freedom of expression and opinion are properly honoured and protected. She added, “I am pleased to announce that we have recently reached an agreement with the Government of China for a visit.”

China welcomes UN human rights chief's trip to Beijing

Furthermore, China welcomes the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' trip to Beijing, particularly the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in May, according to Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Xinhua reported. The Chinese government has also agreed to host an advanced OHCHR team to help Bachelet to prepare for her trip to China, "including onsite visits to Xinjiang and other places.” As per the statement, next month, the team will travel to China.

In June of last year, the UN human rights head had expressed hope for an agreement on conditions for a trip to Xinjiang to investigate claims of human rights violations against Uyghurs.

In addition to this, on Tuesday, more than 200 human rights organisations urged Bachelet's office to provide a long-delayed report on the situation in China's Xinjiang province. It is important that the report be released as soon as possible "to send a message to victims and perpetrators alike that no state, no matter how powerful, is above international law or the robust independent scrutiny of your office", the 192 organisations asserted in an open letter, as per ANI.

