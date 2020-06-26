UN Independent Experts Flag Human Rights Violations In China, Urge HRC To Act With Urgency

In a massive embarrassment for China, UN independent experts have sounded an alarm about the human rights situation in the country. They denounced the repression of protest and democracy advocacy, alleged use of chemical agents against protesters, sexual harassment of women protestors at police stations and anti-terrorism and sedition laws applicable in Hong Kong. The experts also raised concerns about issues of grave concern such as collective repression of religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet, the detention of lawyers, prosecution and disappearances of human rights defenders across the country, alleged forced labour in various sectors of the formal and the informal economy, as well as arbitrary interference with the right to privacy. They also decried the retaliation faced by journalists, medical workers and those exercising their right to free speech online in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.

National Security Law for Hong Kong

Maintaining that China's decision to draft a national security law would impose severe restrictions on civil and political rights in the autonomous region, the independent experts contended that the people of Hong Kong would lose their autonomy guaranteed under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration and the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ governance framework. They added that this new law would undermine the ability of businesses operating in Hong Kong to discharge their responsibility to respect human rights. Thereafter, the UN experts called upon the Chinese government to withdraw its draft national security law.

The Chinese government has not only rejected criticism nearly every time, but also not issued a standing invitation to the independent UN experts to conduct official visits. According to them, China has permitted only 5 such visits in the last decade. Therefore, the UN experts urged the international community to act collectively and decisively so that China respects human rights. Finally, they requested the UN Human Rights Council and its member states to take measures such as:-

A special session to evaluate the range of human rights violations in China

The establishment of an impartial and independent UN mechanism - such as a United Nations Special Rapporteur, a panel of experts appointed by the Human Rights Council, or a Secretary-General Special Envoy to closely monitor, analyse and report annually on the human rights situation in China.

All member states and UN agencies in their dialogues and exchanges with China should specifically demand that it fulfills its human rights obligations.

