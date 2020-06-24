Hong Kong Pastors Face 'risk' Of Being Extradited To China With New Security Law: Watchdog

Amid several concerns budding from China passing the draft of controversial national security law for Hong Kong, a US-based Christian watchdog has pointed out that it also has put the city’s pastors in danger. According to International Christian Concern, the religious leaders in the former British colony along with pro-democracy activists now face a 'risk' of being extradited to the mainland for trial. The body also said in a statement released on June 22 that the legislation “would be passed and further erode the city’s human rights and freedoms”.

This came as the Standing Committee of National People’s Congress not only passed the draft of the national security law on June 19 but also released few details of the same. Beijing has reportedly said that the draft included a new national security office for the city with an agenda to put together the intelligence and handle criminal activities against the national security. The Chinese media reports stated that the new controversial legislation is aimed to tackle the separatist activity, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with the forces of the foreign countries.

The impending controversial security law for #HongKong could mean jail time for clergy and #Christian leaders. See why: https://t.co/VWpbcQ2z9R — International Christian Concern (@persecutionnews) June 21, 2020

China’s legal system is ‘notorious’

This according to ICC endangers extradition of the clergy in the city who have been supportive of anti-government protesters including Cardinal joseph zen and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing along with several hundreds of protesters and leaders. The US-based Christian watchdog even called China’s legal system “notorious” and noted that many pastors in the mainland are imprisoned for “trumped-up charges”.

ICC said, “China’s notorious legal system and its lack of transparency can easily criminalize anybody and place them in jail. Many Chinese pastors and Christians, such as pastor Wang Yi, elder Qin Derfu, pastor John Cao, are now imprisoned for trumped-up charges, such as “subversion of state power”, “illegal border crossing,” and “illegal business operation.

According to reports, administrative bodies in the city ranging from finance to immigration will be directly answerable to the central government in China. The details have been further criticised by the opponents who believe that this bill strongly threatens the promised autonomy of Hong Kong under which it came under China’s rule of ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

