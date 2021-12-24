UN Intends To Establish $8 Billion Funds To Help Recover Afghanistan's Economy

As the Taliban continues to reiceve economic sanctions, the United Nations has decided to propose $8 billion aid in Afghanistan for next year to rebuild the fallen economy of the country. The United Nations' plan would have to expand beyond its current humanitarian role into rebuilding governance systems and social services, such as giving meals in schools, creating jobs, and finding means to pay Afghanistan's electricity obligations to its neighbours, as per a report by the Wall Street Jornal.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the United States froze $9 billion in Afghan central-bank assets. The financial sanctions have immobilised the country's banking sector. Many employers, notably in the public sector, have not been paid in months. As a result, Afghans are facing alarming levels of starvation and poverty. Since the Taliban's takeover, international donors have contributed more than $1 billion to address emerging requirements for the rest of 2021, including giving food supplies to seven million people in November.

Largest-ever fundraising drive

The United Nations will launch an appeal for $4.4 billion in 2022, which is the largest-ever fundraising drive for a country, to cover food, shelter and other necessities to keep people alive. Ramiz Alakbarov, who is the United Nations Secretary-General's special representative for Afghanistan and the humanitarian coordinator estimates that another $3.6 billion will be needed to preserve lives and rebuild livelihoods, according to the Wall Street Journal. This financing will keep schools and hospitals open and their workers employed.

The United Nations is also distributing $230 in cash to select impoverished families. According to the Wall Street Journal, Ramiz Alakbarov stated that more than a bit of bread is required for a human being, they require dignity and hope. However, He claims that the UN does not wish to become Afghanistan's alternative government. Alakbarov stated that restarting economic activity could inspire some confidence in the future and avert a huge exodus of refugees, which is the concern of Afghanistan's neighbours and European countries as economic collapse has driven millions of despondent Afghans across their borders.

Difficult to assist ordinary Afghans without giving money to the Taliban

UN claims that it will be difficult to assist ordinary Afghans without giving money to the Taliban and resources into the hands of the Taliban, according to the Wall Street Journal. The United Nations has sanctioned more than 130 Taliban people and companies for terrorism.

Image: AP