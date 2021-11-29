UN Marks Int'l Day Of Solidarity With Palestinians, Calls For Conflict Resolution

The United Nations (UN), on Monday, 29 November observed the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. It was on this day, 74 years earlier, that the global organisation passed the controversial resolution 181, dividing the State of Palestine into two- Arab and Jewish- states. The city of Jerusalem was declared a corpus separatum, the Latin term for separate entity and was supposed to be governed by a special international regime. The resolution was staunchly opposed by the Arabs, who blamed it for laying the foundation of Israel.

UN Chief calls for conflict resolution

While a debate is regularly being held on the issue, this year, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest “to achieve their rights & build a future of peace & dignity for both Palestinians & Israelis”. In a Twitter statement, he emphasised that the situation in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory” still posed a challenge for international peace and security. It is imperative to note that Israel has accused the UN of being biased towards Palestine.

The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory remains a challenge to int'l peace & security.



On #PalestineDay, let's reaffirm commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their rights & build a future of peace & dignity for both Palestinians & Israelis. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 28, 2021

What is the current status?

Following the six-day war in 1967, Israelis occupied the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and much of the Sinai Peninsula. Subsequently, the Jews commenced the construction of settlements. However, Palestinians objected to it and since then both the communities have been trading barbs over the occupied land. While the Zionists currently led by PM Naftali Bennett and Palestinians led by Palestinian National Authority (PNA) continue their contestation for the sliver of land, another key player Hamas has emerged with its anti-semitic charter. During his tenure, US President Donald Trump promised the then Israeli PM and his close ally Benjamin Netanyahu to continue building in settlements across the West Bank, so long as the construction did not expand beyond communities’ “existing footprints.”

