UN Mission In Libya Demands Release Of Activist Abducted By Armed Men From Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), on Tuesday, asked for the release of Imad al-Harathi, Director of the National Youth League (NYL), who was reportedly kidnapped by unknown armed individuals from his office in Tripoli on September 26.

In a statement on Twitter, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed concerns over the safety and security of al-Harathi. The UNSMIL demanded the immediate release of al-Harathia and asked for a fast and complete investigation into his abduction. According to the statement, al-Harathi was kidnapped from his NYL office in Tripoli after calling for peaceful protests in support of the December 24 general election.

Al-Harathi's current location remains unknown

The UNSMIL informed that Al-Harathi's location remains unknown as of now. The UN body wrote on Twitter that the rights to freedom of expression and assembly are basic and guaranteed under national and international law. Read the UNSMIL statement here:

1/3 UNSMIL is concerned about the safety and security of Imad al-Harathi, Director of the National Youth League (NYL). Mr. al-Harathi was reportedly abducted by unknown armed men from his NYL office in Tripoli on 26 September --> pic.twitter.com/sQmcc5xuBI — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) September 28, 2021

Libya elections

Ján Kubiš, special representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) had on September 10, briefed ambassadors on developments ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due to take place in the country on 24 December.

The UN had informed that the elections in Libya were agreed "under a political roadmap stemming from the historic October 2020 ceasefire between Libya’s rival authorities, and the establishment of a Government of National Unity (GNU), this year."

UNSMIL is a UN advanced mission in Libya that was established following the Libyan Civil War. UNSMIL is not a military operation, but rather a political one. Assisting Libyan transitional authorities in "post-conflict operations," offering mediation in the implementation of Libyan political agreements, supporting important Libyan institutions and monitoring and reporting on human rights is among the core parts of its UN-defined mandate.

US House passes an altered version of Libya Stability Law

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives Press Office said on Tuesday that the House has passed an altered version of the "Libya Stability Law," which seeks to sanction foreign parties who interfere in Libyan affairs. Supporters of mercenary soldiers and militias, violators of the UN arms embargo, and perpetrators of human rights crimes in Libya are all subject to the Libya Stability Law. It also focuses on improving the public sector's financial management, particularly the Central Bank and the Libyan National Oil Corporation.

(Image: @UNSMIL/Facebook)