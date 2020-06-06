UN Nuclear Watchdog Expresses Serious Concern At Iran's Failure To Allow Access To Sites

A United Nations watchdog has expressed serious concern at Iran’s failure to allow access to the sites it wants to visit, international media reported. In a recent report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that the Islamist republic has been blocking inspections of two suspected locations. In addition to that, it has also accused Iran of stockpiling Uranium more than the allowed limit.

The third site

Expressing serious concerns, the Vienna based watchdog reported that it has been barred entry in two locations in Iran. IAEA, in its report, also expressed suspicion that one of its sites may have been used for processing and conversion of uranium ore in 2003. The report also highlights a third site with a possible presence of undeclared uranium that underwent "extensive sanitisation and levelling in 2003 and 2004".

According to reports, the findings of the report are expected to be discussed in mid-June. In the same report, the nuclear watchdog also stated that Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers. The agency reported that as of May 20, Iran’s total stockpile of low-enriched uranium amounted to 1,571.6 kilograms (1.73 tons), up from 1,020.9 kilograms (1.1 tons) on Feb. 19.

Iran, in 2015, signed the nuclear deal with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds). Iran has always denied the development of nuclear weapons, however, the international organisations suspect it of breaking the nuclear deal. In 2018, US unilaterally pulled out of the deal escalating tensions between the two nations.

