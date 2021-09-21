UN Posts About 'gender Equality' With A Twist, Draws Attention Towards Grim Situation

United Nations (UN), in a post about gender equality, gave a twist to grab attention towards the grim situation of women and girls across the globe even though they make up half of the world’s population. The simple image shared along with a detailed caption, UN said “Top 10 countries that have achieved gender equality.” However, from 1 to 10, the list remained blank with text saying in the end that “There are none.” Implying that none of the nations across the globe have achieved gender equality despite the females making half of the world’s population.

UN said in the caption, “Women and girls represent half of the world’s population, but not one country has achieved gender equality. Empowering women and girls and advancing gender equality is critical to achieving the Global Goals and a better future for everyone.”

“Women's leadership is essential to peace and progress for all. Yet, around the world and across all sectors, women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles. Currently, only 22 among the 193 United Nations member countries are led by women,” it added.

UN calls gender equality ‘necessary foundation’

UN’s one of the goals is to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls” as the peacemaking body views gender equality as a “necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.” As per the official website of the United Nations, there has been some progress on the matter over the last decades, a range of challenges still remain.

As per the UN, the issues hampering the growth to achieve gender equality include, “discriminatory laws and social norms remain pervasive, women continue to be underrepresented at all levels of political leadership, and 1 in 5 women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 report experiencing physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner within a 12-month period.”

UN also noted that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can reverse the limited progress in the aspect of equality among all genders. It further explained that the unprecedented outbreak of Coronavirus has ‘exacerbated’ the existing inequalities for women and girls across the globe and that too, in all spheres of life including health, economy, security and social protection.

IMAGE: AP

