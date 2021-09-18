UN Refugee Chief Urges Aid To Afghanistan Amidst Worsening Humanitarian Situation

On Saturday, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and urged for immediate assistance to the war-ravaged country. Speaking at a press conference in Pakistan's Islamabad, Grandi termed the situation in Afghanistan as "quite grave" and stressed the urgent need for food, medicines, shelter and other basics, according to Japan's NHK World.

He also thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting humanitarian operations in Afghanistan and hosting Afghan refugees. Commenting further on the Taliban's rule, the UN refugee chief stated that humanitarian help should never be subjected to any political considerations. He also voiced his concerns over Afghan assets frozen in other countries, stating that the money constraints might lead to the collapse of public services and a worsening humanitarian crisis, reported NHK World.

Grandi also emphasised the importance of the international community and the United Nations engaging with the Taliban for the sake of Afghanistan and regional stability. Meanwhile, in an interview with the Associated Press (AP) early this week, Grandi said that the international community needs to find a way to work together with the Taliban in an attempt to bring stability to the war-ravaged country.

He also stated that the world needs to strike a balance between the risk of an isolated Afghanistan devolving into violence and anarchy, and the political threat that supporting a Taliban-led government would create. Grandi believes that a deal between the Taliban and the international community is urgently needed to avoid an economic collapse that might lead to violence and disorder, sparking a mass exodus. According to him, a collapse of Afghanistan's already shaky economy would engulf its neighbours and cause ripples around the world, reported The AP.

On a visit to Islamabad I thanked the @GovtofPakistan for supporting humanitarian operations in Afghanistan and hosting Afghan refugees for four decades. Pakistan’s humanitarian commitment is crucial at this difficult juncture in Afghanistan.@PresOfPakistan @ShkhRasheed — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) September 17, 2021

IMF expresses grave worry over Afghanistan's economic situation

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 16, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that its engagement with Afghanistan will be delayed until the international community has reached a consensus on whether the Taliban-led government should be recognised.

The IMF expressed grave worry over Afghanistan's economic situation, urging the international community to take immediate action to avert a "looming humanitarian crisis" in the country. According to UNICEF, over 10 million Afghan children require immediate assistance as a lack of food, medicine, and safe drinking water have left many children malnourished.

It should be mentioned here that the Taliban have attracted international criticism for announcing a non-inclusive interim government. Governments all around the globe have stated that they will not accept Afghanistan's new authorities until the country has a more inclusive administration in place.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP