UN Report: Climate Change Puts Future Of Every Single Child At Risk

According to a report commissioned by the UN, the future of every single child in the world is at risk as the countries across the world fail to regulate the effects of climate change. The report was prepared by more than 40 child and adolescent health experts which said that climate change, migrating populations, conflict, ecological degradation, predatory commercial practices, and pervasive inequalities threaten the health and future of children in every country. A joint report by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and medical journal The Lancet found that the children in wealthy nations have a better chance at survival and well-being.

NEW: No single country is providing children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their future: finding from landmark report convened by @WHO @unicef & @TheLancet calling for a new global movement driven by and for children #FutureChild https://t.co/M6Y48yOdL9 pic.twitter.com/lnmjS6i6hN — The Lancet (@TheLancet) February 18, 2020

Report highlights an increase in obesity rates

The same countries disproportionately contribute to the carbon emissions threatening the future of all children. The report further added that not a single country performed well in all three categories which include child flourishing, sustainability, and equity.

The report also highlighted the number of obese children and adolescents increased tenfold from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million by 2016. It showcased the threats to children posed by the commercial sector.

