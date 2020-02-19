The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UN Report: Climate Change Puts Future Of Every Single Child At Risk

Rest of the World News

As per the UN report, the future of every single child in the world is at risk as the countries across the world fail to regulate the effect of climate change.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
UN

According to a report commissioned by the UN, the future of every single child in the world is at risk as the countries across the world fail to regulate the effects of climate change. The report was prepared by more than 40 child and adolescent health experts which said that climate change, migrating populations, conflict, ecological degradation, predatory commercial practices, and pervasive inequalities threaten the health and future of children in every country. A joint report by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and medical journal The Lancet found that the children in wealthy nations have a better chance at survival and well-being.

READ: Videos Used By Schools Question Minimum Wage, Climate Change

Report highlights an increase in obesity rates

The same countries disproportionately contribute to the carbon emissions threatening the future of all children. The report further added that not a single country performed well in all three categories which include child flourishing,  sustainability, and equity. 
The report also highlighted the number of obese children and adolescents increased tenfold from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million by 2016. It showcased the threats to children posed by the commercial sector. 

READ: Climate Change Is Causing Bumblebees To Disappear, Says Study


READ: UN Report Says 7.6% Emissions Cut Required To Avert Destructive Climate Impacts

READ: Norway Sees India As An Important Player Against Climate Change

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
AAP'S MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IN UP
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD