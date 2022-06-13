UN Rights Chief Warns Russia-Ukraine War Will Trigger Global Food & Financial Crisis

The United Nations Human Rights Chief on Monday warned that the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for global food, fuel and financial crisis. Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the food, fuel and financial crisis might push millions of people into food insecurity and poverty, Anadolu Agency reported. Speaking at the 50th Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet stressed that the conflict in Ukraine continues to "destroy" the lives of people and has been causing "havoc and destruction."

Michelle Bachelet went on and noted that the horrors inflicted on the people in Ukraine will have an indelible mark on them as well as the future generations. She further stated that the war's effect on the social, economic and political sphere in Ukraine and the world has "no end in sight." According to the UN rights chief, the World Food Program estimated that the number of food-insecure people is expected to rise from 276 million to 323 million, Anadolu Agency reported. Bachelet emphasized that the soaring prices of food and energy, inflation, export restrictions and tightening financial conditions will be "devastating", especially for the most vulnerable sections of the society. The statement of Michelle Bachelet comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated and transcended 100 days recently.

UN Chief Guterres says war brings 'new bloodshed' for people on ground daily

Earlier on 8 June, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that each day brings "new bloodshed and suffering" for the people on the ground. He has warned that the war and other crises have posed a threat to unleashing an "unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution," resulting in social and economic chaos. Speaking at the launch of the Global Crisis Response Group's (GCRG) latest brief, Guterres stressed that vulnerable countries have already been hit hard and stressed that no country will remain untouched by the "cost-of-living crisis."

The United Nations, in the news release, said that people have to face a "cost-of-living crisis" which has not been witnessed in more than a generation. He expressed concern over the rising price of food, energy and fertilizers in a world which is already grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The brief highlighted that the rise in hunger since the start of the war could be "higher and more widespread." The findings of the General’s Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) on food, energy and finance system highlighted that an estimated 1.6 billion people in 94 countries are exposed to at least one dimension of the food, energy and finance crisis.

The impact of the war in Ukraine on food security, energy & finance is systemic, severe & speeding up.



We must act now to save lives & livelihoods over the next months & years.



It will take global action to fix this global crisis. We need to start today. https://t.co/j3qZwVry32 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 8, 2022

