UN Secretary-General Requests Cooperation From SCO Members On Afghanistan Crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 17 asked for cooperation from the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in support of Afghanistan. According to ANI, the UN Chief conveyed the message to SCO Summit, which was held in Tajikistan. While addressing the event, Guterres said that troubling developments in the war-torn nation are causing profound political, economic, security and humanitarian challenges.

Guterres said, “The United Nations is committed to deliver for the Afghan people. We look forward to working with all of you to support the Afghan people”.

The UN chief added, “​​The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and unpredictable. But it is clear that the Afghan people want extreme poverty to be eradicated, jobs to become available, health and education services to be restored, and their lives and basic rights and freedoms to be protected”.

Afghanistan situation ‘pretty desperate’

This comes after several UN agencies raised concerns about the humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged nation. They have been making calls for necessary aid to Afghanistan. Earlier, UN High Commission for Refugees Filippo Grandi even described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as “pretty desperate” and stressed that food, medicines, shelter and other necessities are needed urgently.

The situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international headlines, with the international community trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in the war-ravaged nation. Previously, Guterres had also called on the international community to urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”.

He said that Afghan people were at the risk of the worst crisis in the world even before the uncertainty caused by the Taliban takeover last month. He said that Afghans “need a lifeline” and further highlighted concerns over humanitarian access.

(With inputs from ANI)