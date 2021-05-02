UN Security Council Calls For Five-point ASEAN Consensus To Cease Myanmar Crisis

Through an ASEAN Myanmar Plan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called Friday for an immediate meeting to cease the violence in Myanmar that has been rocked with nationwide anti-coup protests for several months now with police using extensive force. The council’s plan calls for appointing an envoy from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address the crisis that was triggered on February 1 when the junta overthrew a civilian elected government. UNSC also said that it should be applied “without delay”.

As per reports, the plan regarding the crisis in Myanmar was approved after a closed-door meeting of the Security Council and forced the Western nations to compromise with China. The ASEAN five-point consensus states that there should be an immediate cessation of violence in the Southeast Asian country and all the member parties should practice utmost restraint while also pushing for constructive dialogue to commence for a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

The special envoy of the ASEAN Chair should facilitate mediation of the entire dialogue process with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN. The ASEAN should also provide humanitarian aid through ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management. UNSC has also asked the special envoy and delegation to visit Myanmar and meet with both sides in person.

India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar

India has welcomed the ASEAN five-point consensus or ASEAN Myanmar Plan that calls for the immediate cessation of violence in the country. India’s stand was reportedly expounded when the 15-nation UN Security Council held the private meeting in relation to Myanmar. Following the meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti later tweeted that in the Council, he said India welcomes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' initiative and five-point consensus. He also pledged India will elevate ASEAN’s efforts to end violence in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, on April 30, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said in its report titled, ‘COVID-19, Coup d’état and Poverty: Compounding Negative Shocks and their Impact on Human Development in Myanmar’ that, “the turmoil following the military coup in Myanmar, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 could result in up to 25 million people – nearly half of the country’s population, living in poverty by early next year.”

