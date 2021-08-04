Last Updated:

UN Security Council Condemns Attack By Taliban On Afghan Civilians

Condemning the attack on the civilians in Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said in a statement that it denounces attacks on innocents.

Condemning attack on civilians in Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said in a statement that it denounces the deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism “in the strongest terms”. A resolution was passed by the security council on Tuesday, where the council also called attack on UN compound in Herat "deplorable".

UNSC condemns Taliban attack on civilians

The United Nations Security Council condemned in the strongest terms attack on the UN compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which killed an Afghan security forces guard and injured several more on July 30. In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban's military offensive and called for an immediate de-escalation of violence as an increased number of serious human rights violations are being reported. 

The statement said that the Security Council condemns all instances of terrorism and deliberately targeted attacks against civilians. They stressed the fact that continued attacks targeting civilians, UN personnel, and UN compounds may constitute war crimes and so all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians. 

The council members reiterated their support to the work of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and, in this regard, emphasized the importance of the safety and security of UN personnel. In a tweet, the UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan expressed "deepening concern" at the plight of civilians in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, urging an "immediate end to fight in urban areas". "Deepening concern for Afghan civilians in Lashkagah as fighting worsens. Latest reports show 118 civilians injured and 40 killed within the last 24 hours as the Taliban continue the ground assault and the Afghan Army's attempts to repel. UN urges immediate end to fighting in urban areas," the UNAMA said.
 

At least 40 civilians have been killed and more than 100 injured in the last 24 hours of fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Lashkar Gah, the United Nations said Tuesday. Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Afghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning. Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan, including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

