UN Special Envoy Condemns Myanmar Coup Violence As 900 Killed In Clash Against Military

In a breaking development in Myanmar, nearly 900 civilians have been killed by security forces since the military seized power in a coup on February 1. This was brought to attention by United Nations Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener to UN General Assembly.

"Despite attempts by the military and its appointed officials to justify its ongoing repression, we must refrain firm: there can be no business as usual under the current circumstance. Killings continue. Some 900 civilian protesters and passerby have been verified by the organisation Assistant Association for Political Prisoners since February," she said.

Spike in sexual violence in Myanmar

Burgener also informed Myanmar is witnessing an increase in sexual violence and its risks by security forces against anti-coup protesters.

She said, "These numbers are climbing as the military struggles to stabilize its hold on power."

The special envoy said civilians have started to form defence unions after receiving military training from ethnic groups and these developments "could lead to a large scale civil war".

Because the opportunity to reverse the Myanmar military coup is narrowing and the regional threat has increased Schraner Burgener urged the UN member states to continue pushing for all-inclusive dialogue to not miss the opportunity to put Myanmar back on the path of democracy.

People fled homes to be safe

Earlier, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet had said that escalating violence across Myanmar including attacks on civilians must be halted to prevent even greater loss of life and a deepening humanitarian emergency. This appeal was followed by reports of a prolonged military build-up and takeover in various parts of the country including Kayah State in the east where more than 1,08,000 people have fled their homes in the last three weeks and in Chin State in the west.

Over the past month, the military leadership has issued more than 1500 arrest warrants against civil society activists, trade unionists, journalists, academics, public personalities and online voices, forcing the majority to go underground. The lethal force by the military has also triggered protests. At least 790 people have been killed as security forces used unnecessary, disproportionate and lethal force, to suppress demonstrations and other forms of public participation, , UN News reported.

Financial woes in Myanmar

Amid the military’s violence, Myanmar citizens have also been facing an increasing shortage of cash and overall hikes in prices of goods and services as they are withdrawing their savings from banks due to concerns for their future, and economic woes. Kyodo News reported that the currency has been depreciating and the value of Myanmar’s currency Kyat dropped 14 per cent just two months after the coup against the US dollar. As a result, the Southeast Asian country has been facing inflation on goods and products causing consumer prices to soar due to the currency crisis.

In Myanmar's most populous city Yangon, people have been queuing outside the banks amid the ongoing financial crisis. Several bank employees have financial experts who have either stepped down or refused to conduct their duties in defiance of the military Junta regime. Due to civil disobedience movements, the military has imposed several restrictions, including a cap on the withdrawal of the sum of money from banks and financial institutions.

This has led many citizens to exchange the currency for the US dollar from the black markets. Reports also emerged stating that the lack of finance has made it difficult for the military to pay soldiers in time, driving some of them into looting. Adding to the nation's financial woes, Japan has also warned last week that it may freeze all support aid to Myanmar, as the military Junta continues to use coercion and lethal tactics against the civilians that demand the restoration of the democratically elected government in southeast Asian country.