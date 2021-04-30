UN Stands In 'solidarity With People Of India' Amid Horrific COVID Outbreak, Says Guterres

As the nation continues to battle a devastating second wave of coronavirus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 30 said that the world organisation stands ready to step its support to India. A total of 2,08,330 people have lost their lives while over 1,87,62,976 people have tested positive in India, as health care authorities continue to battle the COVID contagion. Amidst the crisis, Guterres said that the whole UN family stands in solidarity with the people of India and are ready to support as they face a “horrific” virus outbreak.

With the entire @UN family, I stand in solidarity with the people of India as they face a horrific #COVID19 outbreak.



The UN stands ready to step up our support. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 29, 2021

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti replied to the UN Secretary-General’s tweet saying that India deeply appreciates the sentiments and solidarity at this juncture. He added that India also deeply appreciates the support of the UN India is giving the country. It is worth noting that the United Nations team in India is supporting the response of the country’s authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing critical supplies and the UN agencies are procuring thousands of oxygen concentrators, oxygen generating plants and other essential equipment as well as helping set up mobile hospital units.

According to PTI, The WHO and UNICEF are also procuring equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines, and personal protective kits. The WHO is even helping to set up mobile hospital units and is providing laboratories. Around 2,600 WHO field officers have been immediately deployed to support health authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Global support

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in demand for medical oxygen and beds for the patients. Many parts of the country are also reporting an actual shortage of essential medical supplies. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, several countries around the globe have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the rising coronavirus cases.

Countries including Ireland, UK, Russia and Hong Kong have already sent medical equipment. a consignment of 120 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom reached India on April 29. The same day two Russian flights carrying oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including ‘Coronavir’ and other essential pharmaceutical items also landed in India.

A shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrived in the country on Friday. Besides Ireland, a consignment containing 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong reached India on Thursday night. India so far has recorded over 1,87,62,976 positive cases, out of which 1,53,84,418 have successfully recovered, while 2,08,330 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,86,452 new cases, 2,97,540 fresh recoveries and 3,498 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 31,70,228.

