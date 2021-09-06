UN Under-Secy-General Reaffirms Commitment To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths on September 5 reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to the people of the war-ravaged country. While taking to Twitter, Griffiths informed that at the request of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he met with the Taliban’s deputy head Mullah Baradar in Kabul. During his meeting, the UN Relief Chief reiterated the humanitarian community’s commitment to delivering “impartial and independent” humanitarian aid and protection to people in need.

According to a press note, “He (Griffiths) emphasized the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being. He called for all civilians – especially women and girls and minorities – to be protected at all times. Mr. Griffiths expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan”.

I met with the leadership of the Taliban to reaffirm @UN’s commitment to deliver impartial humanitarian assistance & protection to millions in need in #Afghanistan. https://t.co/CK0bO7dKhY pic.twitter.com/akB6MxOarg — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) September 5, 2021

Now, the UN informed that further meetings between the two parties are expected in the coming days. Under-Secretary-General will also be meeting representatives of humanitarian organisations - which remain operational in Afghanistan - and convey his thanks on behalf of the United Nations. The Taliban, on other hand, has also committed to cooperating with the humanitarian community in a bid to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of the war-torn country.

The two sides "pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers – both men and women – will be guaranteed freedom of movement. The authorities committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan," the press release read.

High-level ministerial meeting on September 13

Meanwhile, previously, Guterres had said that he will convene a high-level ministerial meeting on September 13. During the meetings, the UN Secretary-General will be addressing the growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Earlier, Guterres had also expressed "deep concern" about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services.

“An urgent scale-up in funding is required so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue. The United Nations continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan,” the UN said in a statement.

(Image: Twitter/AP)