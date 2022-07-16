UN Urges Sri Lanka To Ensure Peaceful Transfer Of Power In Line With National Constitution

In the wake of the political and economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, the head of the United Nations Country Team in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy has urged top leaders of the island nation to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power in accordance with the country's Constitution. Following weeks of demonstrations that culminated in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, Singer stated that it was “imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament,” as per a statement released on Friday.

The @UNSriLanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power with full respect for the Constitution. It is important that the root causes of the current instability and the people’s grievances are addressed.

Full statement 👉https://t.co/vkw5JVZPrU pic.twitter.com/NhR0X1QAyI — Hanaa Singer-Hamdy (@SingerHanaa) July 15, 2022

The UN in Sri Lanka's head Singer recalled UN Secretary-General António Guterres; remarks wherein he had stressed the significance of addressing the underlying causes of the current instability and the complaints of the populace.

I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 14, 2022

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka further said that "dialogue with all stakeholders is the best way to address the concerns and fulfill the aspirations of all Sri Lankans". She added that the authorities must make sure that the security personnel exhibit restraint and strictly adhere to the rules and principles of human rights while upholding law and order. Singer assured that the UN is prepared to help Sri Lanka's government and people in addressing both short-term and long-term needs.

This comes as on Friday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as an interim president. Sri Lanka's legislators will start the process of choosing a new president on Saturday before holding a formal vote on July 20, UN News reported.

Sri Lanka crisis

This came after thousands of protestors reportedly stormed Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official house in the nation's capital Colombo earlier this week. On Wednesday, after fleeing the nation and flying to the Maldives, he emailed his resignation to the Sri Lankan Speaker, according to media reports. He then arrived in Singapore.

Protestors have accused the former president and his family of failing to stop a serious economic downturn that has led to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies and left the nation on the verge of financial collapse after entering negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over an emergency bailout.

Cheering celebrations followed Rajapaksa's departure, which signaled the end of the strong family's almost 20 years of control, UN News reported.

According to the World Food Programme, 22% of the Sri Lankan population are facing food insecurity and need urgent help. The UN has established a combined Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan and is seeking $47 million to aid about 1.7 million people.

